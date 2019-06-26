65 years 'Young,' Baltimore's mayor celebrates birthday

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young turned 65 on Wednesday and celebrated his birthday at City Hall and with his family.

Young — who replaced former Mayor Catherine Pugh on April 2 after Pugh took a leave of absence amid a self-dealing controversy involving children’s books — was honored at City Hall with a small tribute. Young officially became the mayor in May after Pugh resigned.

Young’s spokesman Lester Davis said Young spent the rest of the evening with his wife of 39 years, Darlene.

As for what age 65 will bring for Young, the mayor has set an agenda to bring down violent crime rates in the city and to address Baltimore’s vacant homes problem.

And while he might celebrate his 66th birthday in the mayor’s office next June, he’s said he has no intention of celebrating his 67th there as he doesn’t plan to run for reelection in 2020.

