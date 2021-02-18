Baltimore Mayor Scott assigns group to review rules around travel by elected officials

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has asked the city solicitor and administrators to review rules that govern travel for elected officials and find ways to make them more clear.
Scott announced the effort Thursday, days after the city solicitor has been asked to review the rules and determine if State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby should have sought permission before accepting flights and hotel rooms by nonprofits that want to fly her to their conferences.
In a news release, Scott said it’s time to review the city’s administrative manual. The solicitor’s report is expected to be made public Thursday.
“Our administrative manual is not regularly updated and could benefit from a comprehensive assessment. I have asked this group to convene and present recommendations that remove any ambiguity in these processes for greater transparency and accountability moving forward,” he said.
He asked the group to clarify the approval process for travel by elected officials, procedures for trips that do not require public dollars, and the definition of time off for elected officials who are not on a 9-to-5 workday. The group is to make its recommendations in 90 days.