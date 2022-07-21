Counting of mail-in ballots underway across Maryland as tight state and local races hang in the balance

The canvass of mail-in ballots got underway across Maryland Thursday, the first day of what could be a lengthy process to decide key races both local and statewide.

To this point, Marylanders have seen only half the picture from the state’s gubernatorial primary Tuesday. Returns from the state’s weeklong early voting window were released Tuesday night, as were most returns from polling places on primary day. About 637,760 voters cast ballots in person, a roughly 17% turnout thus far.

But at least 230,000 more voters across the state voted via mail-in ballots this year, leaving several key races up in the air. Before mail-in ballots started to be counted, Democrat Wes Moore emerged from a crowded field of gubernatorial candidates with an 35,078-vote lead over Tom Perez, the next closest candidate. The 182,678 mail-in ballots cast by Democrats have the power to shift that positioning.

Canvassing kicked off shortly after 10 a.m. across that state after local boards of elections convened and swore in staff members to take on the tedious process of opening ballots, sorting them by precinct and feeding them through ballot scanners.

In Baltimore, where the race for state’s attorney remains undecided, officials counted about 1,600 ballots during the first half of the day, setting a pace of about 500 per hour. Elections Director Armstead Jones said he expects the pace to increase with the addition of a second ballot scanner. Only one scanner ran Thursday morning.

Carleene Lassiter, left, works with E. Jean Thomas, right, and other workers at the Baltimore City Board of Elections on the first day of counting mail-in ballots. (Amy Davis)

Jones said the city will continue counting through Saturday, but will take a break on Sunday. Baltimore started the day with about 23,000 ballots to count from city voters, the vast majority from Democrats.

Midday returns in the state’s attorney’s race showed challenger Ivan Bates was the favorite. Bates collected 658 mail-in votes, while fellow challenger Thiru Vignarajah secured 536. Embattled incumbent State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby trailed with 311 votes.

Bates, who was leading the race heading into Thursday by a 4,149-vote margin, started his day at Baltimore’s elections warehouse watching the vote counting. The defense attorney, who was defeated in his first attempt to challenge Mosby in 2018, said Thursday he was “cautiously optimistic.”

Bates compared the process to jury deliberations during a trial. “The case is in the jury’s hands,” he said.

By law, counting of mail-in ballots in Maryland cannot start until 10 a.m. on the Thursday following an election, a rule that predates the widespread use of mail-in ballots that began amid the coronavirus pandemic.

State legislators had hoped to start the process sooner, passing legislation allowing local election boards to begin counting before the election with results embargoed until Election Day. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed the measure, citing objections to other parts of the proposed law.

Election results will be posted daily on the Maryland State Board of Elections website as local boards of elections finish canvassing for the day and upload results. Only Somerset County, which had 622 mail-in ballots to canvass, had posted results by Thursday afternoon.

Across the state, almost 500,000 mail-in ballots were requested by voters, while only 230,000 were returned as of Wednesday. The numbers could still increase as ballots returned via mail are added to the total.