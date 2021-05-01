Marilyn Mosby files latest ethics disclosure, notes new home in Florida and reports receiving fewer gifts

With close attention to the finances of Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby in recent months, the financial disclosures she filed Friday night were predictable.
Mosby noted the Internal Revenue Service lien on her Baltimore home, the second property she bought last year, and that she received $1,200 worth of travel and lodging to speak at a criminal justice symposium at the University of California Hastings College of the Law.
She reported the lien, second home and gifts in annual financial disclosures filed with the State Ethics Commission. Disclosures for 2020 were due Friday by midnight.
In her disclosures, Mosby wrote that she financed her second home, that it cost between $500,000 and nearly $750,000, and it produced some income for her. Property records in Osceola County, Florida show Mosby paid $545,000 in September for a 4,000-square-foot property near Disney World.
Mosby declined to comment Friday.
Three weeks ago, her office said the State Ethics Commission found no wrongdoing with the way she disclosed her travel and the gifts she received, although the commission, in keeping with practice, would not talk about their findings. Mosby’s attorney, A. Scott Bolden, addressed the rental property in an email to The Baltimore Sun last month.
“So what? Ms. Mosby, recently purchased a condo and a second home that she rents out when she is not there. So what?! Mrs. Mosby earns a salary, has savings, a lender and a credit score—all to support her family and she has a legitimate ability to purchase properties and invest her money anyway she chooses,” Bolden wrote.
The disclosures cover the year 2020, and therefore don’t include the $476,000 condo she bought on Florida’s Gulf Coast, in Sarasota County in February. She financed the condo with a 30-year loan.
The finances of the state’s attorney and her husband, City Council President Nick Mosby, have come under the scrutiny of federal investigators.
In October, The Baltimore Sun reported the IRS placed a $45,000 lien against the property of Nick and Marilyn Mosby for three years’ worth of unpaid federal taxes. Nick Mosby said he accrued the debt after a series of family tragedies caused him to withdrawal money from his retirement savings plan. He said he’s working with the IRS to resolve the matter.
Federal prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into the couple, according to a subpoena dated March 10 obtained by The Sun. Prosecutors subpoenaed financial records from Marilyn Mosby’s election campaign, Nick Mosby’s private business partner, and churches the couple donated to. The U.S. Attorneys Office and FBI requested tax returns, bank statements, credit card statements, loan documents and canceled checks.
The Mosbys’ attorney, Bolden, has called their investigation “a political witch hunt” and said the couple is scrutinized because of their progressive politics.
In addition, Mosby had been embroiled in a tense back-and-forth with Baltimore Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming. The inspector general faulted Mosby for her frequent travels — the trips weren’t paid by taxpayers, though — in a report issued last February. Mosby’s attorneys fired back, accusing the inspector general of misstatements and inaccuracies. The city solicitor was asked to step in; he found Mosby did nothing wrong.
Meanwhile, Mosby’s allies called for a city oversight board to meet and review the work of the inspector general.