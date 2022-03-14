xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Lexington Market slated to get $5 million through federal program

By  and
Baltimore Sun
Mar 14, 2022 3:25 PM
It's the historical Lexington Market on West Lexington Street in Baltimore.
It's the historical Lexington Market on West Lexington Street in Baltimore. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)

Lexington Market is slated to receive nearly $5 million through the American Rescue Plan, a federal program that provided $641 million in one-time funding to the city of Baltimore in response to the pandemic.

The Board of Estimates is expected to vote Wednesday on the funding, which is intended to help stall owners cover the expenses of building out their space. The cost of construction materials, including lumber, has gone up dramatically during the COVID-19 crisis.

Advertisement

After years of planning and $40 million invested, Baltimore’s new Lexington Market is set to open late this summer, just one block south of the current market.

Seawall, the development firm charged with overseeing the new buildout and recruiting tenants for the market, has released the names of new vendors for months. In addition to Krause’s and Seafood Garden, there will be plenty of new arrivals, including recently opened businesses like Ovenbird Bakery and generations-old companies like Trinacria.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lexington Market is one of six city-owned markets in Baltimore. Baltimore Public Markets Corp., the recipient of the funding, is a quasi-governmental agency, and it’s proposal for American Rescue Plan funding was considered alongside other city agencies that applied, according to James Bentley, a spokesman for Mayor Brandon Scott.

City nonprofits have also applied for funding, although none have received funds thus far.

To date, Baltimore has awarded more than 80% of its $641 million in American Rescue Plan allocation, including:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Food & Drink

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement