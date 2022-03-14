Lexington Market slated to get $5 million through federal program

Lexington Market is slated to receive nearly $5 million through the American Rescue Plan, a federal program that provided $641 million in one-time funding to the city of Baltimore in response to the pandemic.
The Board of Estimates is expected to vote Wednesday on the funding, which is intended to help stall owners cover the expenses of building out their space. The cost of construction materials, including lumber, has gone up dramatically during the COVID-19 crisis.
After years of planning and $40 million invested, Baltimore’s new Lexington Market is set to open late this summer, just one block south of the current market.
Seawall, the development firm charged with overseeing the new buildout and recruiting tenants for the market, has released the names of new vendors for months. In addition to Krause’s and Seafood Garden, there will be plenty of new arrivals, including recently opened businesses like Ovenbird Bakery and generations-old companies like Trinacria.
Lexington Market is one of six city-owned markets in Baltimore. Baltimore Public Markets Corp., the recipient of the funding, is a quasi-governmental agency, and it’s proposal for American Rescue Plan funding was considered alongside other city agencies that applied, according to James Bentley, a spokesman for Mayor Brandon Scott.
City nonprofits have also applied for funding, although none have received funds thus far.
To date, Baltimore has awarded more than 80% of its $641 million in American Rescue Plan allocation, including:
- $130 million to balance upcoming city budgets;
- $100 million for the rehabilitation of vacant properties and other housing initiatives;
- $80 million for the city’s health department for COVID-19 testing and prevention efforts;
- $75 million to reform city homelessness services, including the purchase of two hotels to shelter people;
- $50 million for violence reduction efforts;
- $55 million to fund workforce development and economic recovery programs;
- $35 million to the Mayor’s Office of Broadband and Digital Equity to expand public internet access inside and outside city recreation centers, among other projects;
- $10 million to run the Office of Recovery Programs, responsible for distributing American Rescue Plan funding.