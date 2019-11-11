State Sen. Jill P. Carter says she will make a “special announcement” next week as she considers running for Maryland’s 7th District congressional seat after the death of Rep. Elijah Cummings.
Carter, a West Baltimore Democrat, has launched a JillCarterForCongress.Com website and will hold her event at historic Bon Air Manor in Ellicott City on Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.
“Jill’s lifelong streak of independence from party bosses, strong legislative advocacy for the marginalized, and consistent moral compass are rare in politician,” an email from her exploratory committee states.
Carter is the daughter of the late civil rights leader Walter P. Carter and is the former director of the Baltimore office of civil rights. Her website refers to Carter as the “The People’s Champion” and says she was just the third African-American female attorney elected to serve in the Maryland General Assembly.
Cummings, who had cancer, died Oct. 17 after serving more than two decades in Congress.
There’s a deadline of Nov. 20 to file to run in a special primary Feb. 4 in the district, which includes parts of the city of Baltimore and the counties of Baltimore and Howard. After the special primary, a special general election will be held April 28, with early voting beginning April 16. The winner of that election will fill the remainder of Cummings’ term, which runs into January 2021.
April 28 also is the date of Maryland’s regular primary election for candidates for Congress from all eight districts in the state; winners will go on to compete in November for two-year terms that begin in January 2021.
Other Democrats in the field include former congressman and former NAACP President Kweisi Mfume and state Del. Talmadge Branch, who have announced campaigns for the office.
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, Cummings’ widow and chairwoman of the Maryland Democratic Party, and former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake are among other Democrats who have said they are considering running.
Eight other Democrats have filed to run for the seat, including Elijah Cummings’ staffer Harry Spikes.