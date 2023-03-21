Baltimore Public Works Director Jason Mitchell, after announcing resignation, to remain through June

Baltimore Department of Public Works Director Jason Mitchell, who announced his resignation earlier this year, has agreed to remain with the city until the end of the fiscal year.

Mitchell announced his resignation in January amid mounting pressure from some members of the Baltimore City Council and said he would leave in April.

However, Mitchell has since agreed to remain with the department through June 30 to complete several ongoing projects, City Administrator Faith Leach said Monday.

Mitchell has had a tumultuous tenure of less than two years. He’s faced an outbreak of E. coli in a section of the city’s drinking water system, a state takeover of one of the city’s wastewater treatment plants and mounting criticism from council members over reduced recycling collection.

In January, Democratic councilmen Zeke Cohen and Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer called for Mitchell to resign if significant progress wasn’t made toward resuming weekly recycling collection within eight weeks. Mitchell announced he was stepping down just hours later. That prompted an outcry from other council members, who accused their colleagues of scaring away dedicated public servants.

“Please reconsider,” Democratic Councilman Antonio Glover, a former employee of the department, implored Mitchell at the time. “We stand by you.”

Cohen and Schleifer’s concerns about recycling collection have not been allayed. The department has not set a date for weekly recycling collection to resume, and staffing shortages persist.

Meanwhile, new challenges have arisen. An explosion and two-alarm fire last week badly damaged a building at Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant, which processes wastewater for both Baltimore City and Baltimore County. The damaged building is the site of a process that dries out solid waste from the treatment plant to create pellets that can be used as fertilizer.

During Mitchell’s tenure, severe problems were discovered at Back River and the city’s other wastewater treatment plant. State inspections found that longstanding mechanical issues at the plants resulted in millions of gallons of excessive pollution overflowing into the Patapsco and Back rivers that border the facilities.

Mitchell joined the city in 2021 from Oakland, California, where he was assistant city administrator and previously headed that city’s Department of Public Works.

Jason Mitchell, director of Baltimore's Department of Public Works, answers questions about E. coli contamination found in the water in parts of Baltimore last year. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

In a January news release, Democratic Mayor Brandon Scott said Mitchell was stepping down to care for family.

“Under his leadership, DPW has developed and implemented innovative plans to improve the services of which the people of Baltimore rely,” Scott said then. “While we will miss his contributions to the agency, we fully support his decision to prioritize his family at this time.”