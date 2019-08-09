Two senior managers at Baltimore’s IT department replaced during recovery from ransomware attack

Okumu, who had a salary of $135,200, had worked for the city since 2016 and was among the IT office’s most senior employees. In the summer of 2017, Okumu briefly served as the IT office’s acting director until Johnson was hired in September of that year. Okumu also represented the office at budget meetings, discussing cybersecurity preparations after a previous ransomware attack with members of the City Council during a 2018 committee hearing.