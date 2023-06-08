Fewer tickets, fewer dollars: Slowing drivers on Interstate 83 in Baltimore blows hole in plans to repair JFX

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

It is possible Baltimore drivers do not have the lead feet the city once thought?

As the city approaches the one-year mark since the installation of speed cameras along an infamously dangerous section of Interstate 83, transportation officials are finding the number of citations issued has been significantly fewer than expected — leaving a substantial hole in the municipal budget.

As of May 30, 283,696 citations were issued from the two cameras that began enforcement July 13, according to data from the city’s Open Baltimore data website. That’s far short of the 656,000 officials projected they would issue in the first year of the program.

City budget officials don’t anticipate those numbers will improve much by the end of the fiscal year, either. A total of about 290,000 are now expected to be issued by July 1, based upon citation rates thus far, Budget Director Laura Larsen said.

That’s both good and bad news for Baltimore. The good news is drivers appear to be slowing down, which was the objective of the camera program when it was approved by state legislators and the city spending board.

The bad news, however, is the city is barely breaking even on the cost of operating the cameras. Almost no money will be generated to improve Interstate 83, which was a selling point for legislators who dedicated the funds to that purpose.

“Ultimately, the goal is for drivers to adhere to the 50 mph speed limit,” said Marly Cardona-Moz, a spokeswoman for the city Department of Transportation. “This speed can make the difference in saving a life.”

Whether that reduction in speed has saved lives or curtailed crashes along the road remains unclear. Cardona-Moz said state highway crash data for the year is not yet available.

A speed camera is triggered last year on northbound Interstate 83 in Baltimore. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Some other trends can be gleaned from the tickets issued thus far. About 54% of violations were recorded in the southbound direction, indicating drivers heading into the city center were more frequent offenders. Meanwhile, Baltimoreans can’t blame out-of-state drivers for bringing trouble to the road: Cars with Maryland registrations received 78% of all tickets. Pennsylvania, home to the next largest group of offenders, accounted for 9%.

Drivers were more likely to be caught speeding at midday. Noon, 1 p.m. and 11 a.m. were the peak hours for tickets. The highest number of citations issued in one month (40,000) was in August, the first full month after the cameras were launched. In contrast, 18,000 tickets were issued in February, the month with the fewest citations.

Data analyzed by The Baltimore Sun was available from Open Baltimore and was current as of May 30. City officials did not supply requested data on the speeds citied in violations, and the information was not publicly available.

The city’s lofty expectations for citations and accompanying revenue were based on a traffic study conducted before the permanent cameras were installed in the Hampden area of the interstate in North Baltimore, near the former Pepsi bottling plant and its landmark sign. When transportation officials made their case for the cameras to the city Board of Estimates, they said they expected to issue 150,000 citations per month from the cameras.

The study was conducted in March 2020 in the same location. During the study, 151,000 of the 360,000 vehicles that passed the test camera traveled more than 12 mph over the speed limit, and 102,000 were going at least 15 mph over, city officials reported to the board. The top speed recorded during the study was a whopping 173 mph, recorded at 5 p.m. on a Wednesday at the start of the pandemic.

Transportation officials said upfront that they didn’t expect that pace to continue. Installation of the cameras was well publicized, and a 90-day grace period was offered in hopes of encouraging drivers to slow down. Speed-tracking signs were also installed to let drivers know in real time when they were going over the limit.

Tickets are issued to drivers caught traveling at least 12 mph over the speed limit. Offenses cost $40 each.

Speeding traffic triggers the operation of a camera on July 8, 2022, on northbound Interstate 83, the Jones Falls Expressway. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore does not own the cameras, instead paying Arizona-based American Traffic Solutions to operate them. A contract with the vendor was amended in November 2021 to add $6.6 million to lease the cameras through August 2023. That figure was based on the city’s projection of 150,000 citations per month, equating to a $925,000 monthly fee.

Steve Sharkey, then the director of the city transportation department, told the Board of Estimates the city would reset the monthly fee after six months of operations based upon the number of citations actually generated.

It’s unclear if that happened, despite the significant shortfall in citations. Cardona-Moz said an “equitable adjustment” was made to the monthly fee, but did not specify the new contract value despite requests from The Sun. The Board of Estimates has not approved any further amendments to the contract, and the city comptroller’s office said it did not have any information about the modification.

When the cameras were approved, Sharkey told the board he expected the city to collect $15 million to $20 million annually. The 2023 budget, however, projected significantly more revenue: $38.3 million.

Based on the shortfall in citations, city budget officials have drastically reduced expectations for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Only $8 million in revenue is budgeted from the cameras. Larsen said the city expects to end fiscal year 2023 on June 30 with $7.3 million in revenue from the cameras.

Revenue from the tickets has also been strained by a low payment rate. Half of all tickets issued for speeding on Interstate 83 go unpaid, city budget officials said during a recent budget hearing. Unlike with parking citations, the city doesn’t have the legal authority to boot or impound cars with unpaid tickets from traffic cameras. Larsen said city finance officials are hopeful the collection rate will increase to 62% by the end of the year.

Revenue from the I-83 cameras must be dedicated to the operation of the cameras or improvements to the highway, based upon stipulations by the General Assembly. City officials are first responsible to pay for the lease of the cameras, then can put additional funds toward repairs.

Transportation officials said in 2021 they identified 12 projects totaling $160 million, including surface, bridge and ramp improvements that would be targets for such funds. The money was also supposed to be used for cleaning, graffiti removal, and repairs to lighting and glare shields along the highway.

Crews installed speed cameras along Interstate 83 in Baltimore. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

While the city is receiving millions of dollars less than anticipated, Cardona-Moz said transportation officials expect $1 million in camera revenue to be available for repairs from the fiscal year 2023 budget. The department also receives federal highway funds that can be used for interstate-related projects, she said.

If the unexpected shortfall in citations seems like bad news for the city budget, there could be even worse news around the curve. The citations from the interstate cameras are likely to decrease further, if the city’s other speed cameras are any indication. Data shows citations typically peak after two to three months of deployment, then drop substantially over time as drivers learn where the cameras’ locations.

Transportation officials combat such declines by moving cameras. The city plans to employ that technique in fiscal year 2024 for 69 of its cameras with lower numbers of citations, in hopes of increasing revenue by $1.5 million.

While Baltimore is limited to two cameras on the interstate, the city prepared six locations along the highway where cameras could be mounted. The sites are already marked by signs that tell drivers their current speeds.

Cardona-Moz said the department will consider relocating I-83 cameras, but will have to study the idea.

“The emphasis of this program is the deterrence of excessive speeding, so a reduction in the number of citations alone is not justification for relocating them,” she said.

Baltimore Sun reporters Annie Jennemann and Victoria Stavish contributed to this article.