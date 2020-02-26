The nonprofit group responsible for managing millions of dollars in grants from Baltimore’s Children and Youth Fund lacked protocols to ensure the grant funding is being spent appropriately, according to the Office of the Inspector General.
After investigating a complaint that claimed a 2018 grant recipient had “misappropriated funds,” the office “found there is a lack of compliance protocols in place to ensure the grant funds are being spent according to the award," according to a report released Tuesday.
The complaint alleged that an unnamed grant awardee who was scheduled to receive $16,780 through the fund for built “inadequate facilities lacking electricity, exposed wiring and an inoperable" heating and air conditioning system. The report says the grant was for heating, air conditioning and hot water heater upgrades for the building.
When investigating the claim, the inspector general found a conflict of interest after discovering the awardee was the owner of the facility and lived on the second floor — without the required permit — thereby personally benefiting from the upgrades at the building.
The city’s Department of Housing and Community Development “also confirmed the Grantee failed the last building inspection for the facility, on November 14, 2019,” the report reads.
In a statement, the nonprofit wrote that the grant was approved during the first round of 2018 grants “to bring new programming to young people in an under-served area of West Baltimore" and that the grantee was suspended pending the completion of the inspector general’s investigation.
The nonprofit said that it was aware before the Inspector General investigation that the grantee had not finished its planned gymnasium, and didn’t have the required permit to use it for “programmatic activities.”
“To continue to provide this after-school activity, the grantee was advised in writing to stop activities at this site and relocate immediately,” the group wrote. “This was prior to the notification in September 2019 by the Office of the Inspector General that they were investigating this grantee’s use of the grant funds.”
The group wrote that it halted the second-half of the funding for the project and that, now that the investigation is complete, “the next steps for this grantee will be determined after consultation with ABC’s legal counsel.”
“We welcomed the investigation and share the Inspector General’s commitment to ensuring that all public funds are being spend appropriately and effectively,” the group wrote.
After voters approved the creation of the youth fund through a 2016 referendum, looking to connect youth programs to government funding , Associated Black Charities was contracted to handle the disbursement of $12 million , while taking $1.2 million in administrative fees. In 2018, the fund awarded $9.6 million in grants to more than 80 groups. Months-long funding delays worried some grassroots organizations, although disbursements are expected to continue this week.
The inspector general wrote in the report that ABC disbursed two checks to the grantee: one for $1,656.25 to cover insurance costs and another $8,390 check on Dec. 28, 2018.
In addition, ABC had initially only approved $7,023.91 of the $8,390 check sent in December, the report says, but the nonprofit “did not require the Grantee to provide expense justification documents prior to requesting additional grant disbursements.”
“Once ABC received expense documents, they properly vetted the expenses presented by the Grantee, but it had no bearing on the prior disbursement,” the office wrote. “The OIG found there is a lack of compliance protocols in place to ensure the grant funds are being spent according to the award.”
In response to the report, Henry Raymond, the city’s Chief Financial Officer, wrote that ABC has suspended the grantee as of Nov. 6 and that the nonprofit “did not provide the second half of the grant award to the grantee given the issues that arose.”
Raymond wrote that, in discussing the case with ABC, the nonprofit had required the "grantee to relocate to provide the services and followed up to verify the temporary site was in fact in use.”
In addition, Raymond said the nonprofit “indicated that documentation is required and grantees know that any budgeted item without proper documentation is not an acceptable expense.”