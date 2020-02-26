After voters approved the creation of the youth fund through a 2016 referendum, looking to connect youth programs to government funding , Associated Black Charities was contracted to handle the disbursement of $12 million , while taking $1.2 million in administrative fees. In 2018, the fund awarded $9.6 million in grants to more than 80 groups. Months-long funding delays worried some grassroots organizations, although disbursements are expected to continue this week.