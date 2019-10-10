The office also highlighted a case in the city’s Department of Housing and Community Development where one employee fraudulently logged sick time hours to collect full paychecks while continuing to work for the department while living in Europe. The investigation found the employee worked “for only a few hours each week remotely” and was told by a senior manager to use accrued leave and sick time to supplement the hours and earn a full paycheck. The employee paid reimbursed the city for $8,656.29.