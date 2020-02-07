Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan this week stepped into an ongoing debate about “squeegee kids”—the predominantly black children and young adults who wash car windshields for untaxed cash on city corners. In comments Monday after meeting with Baltimore faith and business leaders, the Republican governor mentioned that “one of the ministers had a program where they were trying to employ some of the squeegee kids, but the problem is some of those squeegee kids make 40 or 50 dollars an hour harassing people on the streets, and it’s hard to replace that with a, with a job."