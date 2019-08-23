Mayor Young asks Hogan for more state help to fight crime in Baltimore amid surging gun violence

Specifically, Young’s office said, he asked for more “crime suppression traffic stops” by Maryland State Police and Maryland Transportation Authority Police; more parole and probation officers in each Baltimore police district to better monitor repeat offenders, including a unit focused on the “top 25 most violent offenders”; more state staffing of Central Booking and Juvenile Booking to free city officers for police work; state reimbursement for overtime for Baltimore officers who work stadium events, allowing city overtime spending to be used on crime-fighting; release of the $7 million Hogan is withholding for Baltimore police technology amid a budget dispute with General Assembly Democrats; $2.4 million relocate the Baltimore police academy; and $1.5 million for a new records management system, among other requests.