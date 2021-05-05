Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott to discuss city crime

Gov. Larry Hogan and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott have agreed to a meeting to discuss violence in the city.
Scott said Wednesday that he and the governor agreed upon the tête-à-tête, which was arranged following a tense exchange Tuesday night on social media. The pair have sparred over the causes of a recent spate of gun violence in Baltimore and the distribution of coronavirus vaccines in the city.
Hogan spokesman Mike Ricci said the discussion will take place in Annapolis; a date and time haven’t been set.
The Republican governor and the Democratic mayor have formally met once since Scott took office in December, during which they talked about the pandemic, the mayor said. The two have appeared at numerous events together, including last week when Vice President Kamala Harris visited a mass vaccination site at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
Baltimore Sun reporter Bryn Stole contributed to this article.