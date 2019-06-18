WMATA chair violated ethics codes, probe finds; Maryland Gov. Hogan calls for resignation, further details

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has called for the chair of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority to immediately resign and for further transparency in the investigation that found he violated multiple ethics codes.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Republican governor repeated his call for chair Jack Evans to resign and asked the committee tasked with investigating his alleged ethics violations to release all the information surrounding its findings.

“Jack Evans’ corruption has forced WMATA to go to great lengths to cover up his extensive wrongdoing,” Hogan wrote. “Maryland funds WMATA and we deserve to know everything this investigation uncovered — no sugarcoating or stonewalling.”

Evans — who also serves as the councilman for Washington’s Ward 2 — was investigated by a four-member panel after emails surfaced showing he’d sent business proposals to private firms from his government account, advertising his position as Metro Board chair and city councilman.

In a letter to Hogan and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam sent Monday, the Metro Board’s ethics chair, Clarence Crawford, wrote that the committee found multiple violations, including “soliciting something of value (a job) ‘in connection with’ Mr. Evans’s official duties.”

However, the committee was not able to reach a simple majority to vote to sanction Evans, who said he will not seek reelection but will finish his term. The next term of the board starts July 1.

The letter did not include any supporting documents for how the committee reached its conclusion.

In response, Hogan has requested the totality of the investigation’s findings, writing, “Let the unvarnished facts speak for themselves.”

pdavis@baltsun.com

twitter.com/PDavis_LLC