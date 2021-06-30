Baltimore spending board approves settlement for Harlem Park residents locked down after Detective Suiter’s death

Baltimore’s Board of Estimates unanimously approved a settlement for residents of Harlem Park Wednesday, reached after a lockdown of their neighborhood in 2017 following the death of police Detective Sean Suiter.
The settlement, brokered between the ACLU of Maryland and the city, includes a $96,000 payment divided among four residents who sued the city in 2019. There are also nonmonetary terms: Police Commissioner Michael Harrison apologized in writing, the police department will revise policies on blocking off crime scenes and any records involving the plaintiffs from the lockdown period will be expunged.
Suiter was fatally shot Nov. 15, 2017, in the 900 block of Bennett Place in West Baltimore while he and a partner were investigating homicide cases. In a frantic search for a gunman, police cordoned off several blocks.
Officers stationed around the perimeter stopped residents, asked them for IDs and ran their names through law enforcement databases. Footage from the body-worn cameras of officers showed them stopping everyone entering the neighborhood. Residents had to show identification even to reach their homes.
Darnell Ingram, deputy solicitor for the city, told the board the settlement is in the best interest of the city.
“This settlement agreement is an opportunity for the Baltimore Police Department, the city of Baltimore, as well as the mayor’s office under the leadership of Brandon Scott, to really address how we, the city, interact with community members to build trust with the Baltimore Police Department,” he said.
Lisa Walden, an attorney for the police department, said the policy changes outlined in the settlement won’t be effective until they are approved in accordance with the city’s federal consent decree.
The expungements will apply only to the plaintiffs and members of their households, Walden said, because the lawsuit was specific to the plaintiffs and not a class-action suit. She noted that none of the plaintiffs were arrested during the lockdown, and that the records to be expunged are forms that note officers had contact with them on a particular day.
Latest Politics
Democratic City Council President Nick Mosby, chair of the spending board, questioned how the police commissioner’s apology will be disseminated to residents. Walden said Harrison’s letter has been distributed to the plaintiffs and will be part of the public docket in the case once it is finalized. Scott, the Democratic mayor who also sits on the board, noted the letter has been published by various media outlets.