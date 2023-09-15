Baltimore housing authority at odds with city over water bill debt total

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City is disputing allegations that it owes millions of dollars in overdue water bills to the city as “wildly inaccurate,” arguing that the actual total is far lower.

Baltimore’s inspector general published a report Tuesday stating that the city’s internal figures show the housing authority was behind on water bill payments to the tune of $7.8 million.

Advertisement

But the report also pointed to several problems with the Department of Public Works’ billing system, which could be contributing to confusion about the housing authority’s total charges for its roughly 7,000 properties.

In a letter to the inspector general Wednesday, Janet Abrahams, CEO and president of the Housing Authority of Baltimore City, said its internal ledgers indicate that it owes about $1.02 million. But the housing authority is disputing about half of those charges, arguing that they are related to the demolished Perkins Homes property in Southeast Baltimore. Therefore, they argue the actual past-due amount is $533,216.

Advertisement

But Baltimore City Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming said in a response letter Thursday that the housing authority ledger also shows that the underlying issue highlighted in the report is true: that the housing authority is keeping up with payments, but not addressing the backlog because it disputes the amount.

The records show the housing authority paying between $600,000 and $700,000 in recent months, though those payments differ slightly from the amount they were billed.

“The OIG does not have the authority to resolve water bill balance disputes or make account adjustments on behalf of DPW,” Cumming wrote. “The OIG sincerely hopes DPW and HABC will commit to collaborating to resolve the account balance and address any billing discrepancies that may exist as the true amount owed continues to be disputed.”

Reached Thursday, the Department of Public Works issued a statement saying it “continues to meet regularly with Housing Authority of Baltimore City [HABC] to review accounts and proactively address all billing related matters. We are continuing to audit HABC accounts to identify the full extent of the issues and are working with the Housing authority to address them.”

In her letter, Abrahams said the housing authority has paid about $50 million to the city for water services since the beginning of 2017. And during that time, the housing authority has “uncovered several inaccurate billings produced by DPW.”

In the case of Perkins Homes, for instance, HABC has already resolved $2.3 million worth of erroneous charges, said Ingrid Antonio, a spokesperson for the housing authority, in a statement to The Baltimore Sun.

Amid the long-standing issues, the housing authority allows the balance to accrue because it checks the accuracy of the bill before paying it, Antonio said. The current balance that the authority believes it owes ($533,216) “includes accounts at properties that are no longer owned by HABC, and we are currently reviewing with DPW to get resolved,” Antonio said.

The lingering billing inaccuracies “require HABC to dedicate significant resources to ensure that we make accurate payments every month,” Antonio said. “We also know that this issue has been raised by customers of all sizes and thoroughly reported on for many years.”

Advertisement

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Indeed, the city’s water billing is often criticized for inaccuracies and problems with nonpayment. The topic is one reason the city’s water system is being studied by a new task force, which is looking into whether the system ought to be managed a different way — potentially with more involvement from neighboring Baltimore County, which receives drinking water from the city.

But in her letter, Abrahams also took issue with Cumming’s procedures, arguing her office should have been given more of a heads-up about the final report, and that its data should have been a bigger part of the analysis.

“While an HABC staff member was contacted by your office to discuss the water billing system issue, our records were not part of your fact-finding process,” Abrahams wrote. “Without reviewing our ledgers and other important financial records, we believe your review is considered incomplete. Additionally, HABC was not offered the ability to respond to your investigation and we were not made aware of any parts of it until contacted by the media.”

In her response Thursday, Cumming wrote that her office interviewed a senior HABC staff member in May, and received the authority’s payment ledger as of May. This item was not included in the public synopsis of the report, but was included in the full investigative report, which is made available only to city employees.

Because the HABC is not a city agency, officials there did not receive the full investigative report, but rather the public summary, on Tuesday, Cumming said. HABC was separated from the city’s Department of Housing and Community Development in 2017, and it is largely federally funded. It does, however, have a board of commissioners appointed by the mayor.

Cumming’s original report also included a response from the city’s Department of Public Works, in which acting director Richard Luna said the agency is working to correct problems cited by the inspector general with billing.