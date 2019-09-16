Baltimore mayor nullifies ‘gag orders’ used in past city settlements

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young has signed an executive order retroactively barring the use of “gag orders" in city settlements, his office announced Monday.
The order was signed Friday and applies to people who have signed confidentiality agreements to settle claims against city employees. The order says “unreasonable constraints” will no longer be routinely used in settling litigation against the city, according to a city news release.
“I believe that people who bring a claim forward against the City, and receive a settlement should absolutely be able to speak their truth,” Young said in the release. “I signed the Executive Order as affirmation that Baltimore will never again restrict anyone from speaking openly about their experiences with their government. This is a basic right that should never be limited.”
Young and City Solicitor Andre Davis met in early August to discuss the issue with members from the ACLU of Maryland and with local civil rights activist Tawanda Jones, whose brother died in police custody in 2013.
Davis called the order a step toward restoring the trust between residents and police.
A representative from the ACLU of Maryland did not immediately respond to messages requesting comment Monday morning. Jones could not immediately be reached for comment.
