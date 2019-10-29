Baltimore City Council unanimously passed a bill Monday night that bans the use of gag orders in city settlements for police brutality and discrimination cases.
Council President Brandon Scott and Councilwoman Shannon Sneed introduced the bill in July following a 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision that the gag order requirement is unconstitutional. In addition to prohibiting the nondisclosure agreements, the ordinance requires the city’s law department to publicly disclose information about the claims filed.
“No one who has experienced brutality or discrimination should be forced to stay silent as a term of their compensation,” Scott said during a news conference Monday night.
The legislation will next head to Mayor Bernard C. Jack Young’s desk for signature.
Young announced in September an executive order that he said freed individuals who have received city settlements to say what happened to them, but some advocates and city council officials say it’s not enough.
“Thank you mayor for taking a stance, but we need you to go a step farther," Sneed said Monday.
City solicitor Andre Davis said in September he has “told the City Council that the council does not have the authority to do two or three of the things that the bill seems to mandate, and that no city solicitor would ever try to enforce those mandates because the city charter won’t permit it.”
Davis said the charter grants the city solicitor control of legal decisions. Also, the city law department’s position is that the council cannot pass a law pertaining to settlements involving the Baltimore Police Department because the police department is officially a state, not a city, agency.
Baltimore Sun reporter Kevin Rector contributed to this article.