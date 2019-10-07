Baltimore IT director Frank Johnson, who went on leave in September amid criticisms over his handling of the recovery from a crippling ransomware attack, no longer works for the city.
Lester Davis, a spokesman for Democratic Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, confirmed Monday that Oct. 1 was Johnson’s “separation date.” Davis declined to comment on the reasons for Johnson’s departure, saying it was a confidential personnel matter.
Davis said Todd Carter, the deputy IT director who stepped into the role of acting director when Johnson went on leave, is still serving in that capacity.
During a June 7 budget hearing, a month after the ransomware was first discovered on city computers, Johnson apologized to City Council members for doing a poor job of sharing information with other agency leaders and residents in the aftermath of the attack.
“We will improve communications in situations like this,” Johnson said. “My sincere apologies.”
At a salary of $250,000 a year, Johnson was Baltimore’s highest-paid government official when he joined the administration of then-Mayor Catherine Pugh in late 2017, reportedly taking a significant pay cut from his previous job at Intel. During the most recent fiscal year ending June 30, Johnson was the second highest-paid after new Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, who makes $275,000 a year.
Acting IT director Carter, who joined the city May 6, makes an annual salary of $180,000.