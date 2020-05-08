Baltimore Police union criticizes Councilman Dorsey in campaign mailer supporting opponent Rain Pryor

The Baltimore Police union is criticizing City Councilman Ryan Dorsey in a new campaign mailer being distributed to voters.
“Baltimore City Council District 3 deserves a council member who puts his constituents’ interests before his own,” and one who “will work with the Baltimore Police Department to fight crime and protect our children and neighborhoods,” reads the mailer sent out to 27,000 residents in the Northeast District.
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3 President Sgt. Mike Mancuso said nion leadership is supporting Dorsey’s opponent, Rain Pryor because Dorsey “has been anti-BPD for years.”
“He attacks us as a rampant corrupt department Instead of being responsible and articulating that there has been a very small percentage of officers who have done wrong. He lumps us all into the same basket,” Mancuso said.
The mailer includes a quote attributed that is attributed to Dorsey’s Twitter account that reads “I’m not made to feel safe by police, and I will very often take a drug dealer over a cop."
In response, Dorsey said in a statement that the FOP opposes him because he believes “police should be accountable to the residents of Baltimore City, including that I’ve been a leading advocate for local control of the department.”
He continued, “Finger pointing and cheap shots won’t make us safer, but bringing to light the BPD’s shortcomings is the only way we have a shot at improving it’s performance. I’ll keep pursuing, even if it’s not popular with the FOP.”
Pryor said that she has had discussions with FOP leaders who have also expressed support for rooting out corruption.
”They want something new and better," she said.
Pryor said, if elected, she hopes to strengthen the relationship between the community and police. “As a community, if we are going to rebuild trust and rebuild or communities and neighborhoods, we have to... crossover and extend an olive branch."
Additionally, the union mailer points out that Dorsey accepted $42,000 in campaign contributions from people tied to a Clinic Management and Development Services planning to open a substance abuse treatment facility in his district.
Dorsey said in February he returned the money, but continued to support a positive relationship between the facility and the community.
Latest Politics
“Ultimately,” he wrote in statement in February, "it’s a relationship that should have the chance to be built and succeed without the specter of large campaign contributions.”