FBI raids Baltimore Safe Streets site in Belair-Edison

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the Baltimore Safe Streets office in Belair-Edison on Thursday, according to officials overseeing the program. (Kim Hairston)

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided a Baltimore Safe Streets office in Belair-Edison early Thursday morning.

Two officials overseeing the program, who were not authorized to speak about the raid, said the investigation is believed to be isolated to the Belair-Edison site on Belair Road, not a larger probe of the Safe Streets program.

Advertisement

The raid was one of several the FBI conducted Thursday morning. Federal agents also went to the homes of two site staff members, according to a statement from LifeBridge Health, which operates the Belair-Edison Safe Streets site.

The FBI confirmed there was “court authorized activity” in that general area but wouldn’t comment further. The United States Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

Advertisement

The Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, which oversees the Safe Streets program, issued a statement midday Thursday saying leaders are aware of the “FBI law enforcement activity.”

“Mayor [Brandon] Scott, MONSE, and our partners at LifeBridge Health have repeatedly made clear that any staff found guilty of wrongdoing or who do not live up to the values of our programs will be held accountable accordingly,” the office said.

Safe Streets is a community violence intervention strategy built around “violence interrupters,” people with knowledge of the streets and community credibility, tasked with de-escalating conflicts and connecting people at risk of gun violence with services or opportunities.

The program, which was established in 2007, is a centerpiece of Scott’s plan to tamp down the city’s consistently high level of violence. The city has experienced more than 300 homicides annually for most of the last decade, however the pace is significantly lower so far this year compared to last year.

There are 10 Safe Streets zones established across Baltimore. The Belair-Edison site and several others are operated by LifeBridge Health’s Center for Hope, a hospital-based health outreach organization.

“We have no other information at this time,” LifeBridge said in a statement. “We are treating this incident seriously and are complying with requests from authorities.”

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the Baltimore Safe Streets office in Belair-Edison on Thursday, according to officials overseeing the program. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

The Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, which is a creation of the Scott administration, is under the leadership of interim Director Stefanie Mavronis. Former director Shantay Jackson departed in June.

The effectiveness of the Safe Streets program has been debated and studied, particularly amid incidents with criminal activity tied to the program.

Advertisement

In 2010, federal authorities tied Safe Streets’ East Baltimore site to the Black Guerrilla Family gang, causing then-Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake to freeze funding for two sites. A task force appointed by the mayor to review the allegations could not substantiate them, and funding was restored.

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Three years later, the Safe Streets site in Mondawmin suspended operations after two outreach workers there were arrested in less than two weeks.

In 2018, a Safe Streets employee was again tied to the Black Guerrilla Family gang, this time pleading guilty to federal charges after authorities alleged he held gang meetings at the Safe Streets facility on Monument Street and also distributed drugs and guns there.

Studies, however, have showed the program to be effective. A Johns Hopkins analysis of nearly 15 years of data released in March found Safe Streets had reduced nonfatal shootings and homicides in the areas where it operated.

In the neighborhoods served by the five Safe Streets sites that have been open four years or more, the analysis indicated there was an average of 22% fewer homicides than predicted. And across all sites, Safe Streets was associated with a 23% reduction in nonfatal shootings, researchers found.

In 2021, the Belair-Edison site was operated by the Living Classrooms Foundation and went the entire year without recording a homicide in the immediate area, something supporters pointed to as evidence of the program’s effectiveness.

Advertisement

Since taking office in late 2020, Scott has sunk additional resources into the program. Following an internal review which showed the program lacked oversight and adequate training, the mayor announced a $10 million investment designed to improve the program and establish a “community violence intervention ecosystem.”

The funding created new positions in the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement to oversee Safe Streets and the other initiatives. It also was intended to pay for 30 contracts with “trusted grassroots organizations.” The program has shifted since to a more hospital-based intervention effort.