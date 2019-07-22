In wake of Healthy Holly scandal, Baltimore City Council gives preliminary approval to stronger ethics law

In April, the council called on Pugh to resign but had no formal power to oust her. In response, Democratic Councilman Kristerfer Burnett introduced a change to the city charter to give the council the ability to do so. Meanwhile, Democratic Councilman Bill Henry has proposed lowering the number of votes required on the council to overturn a mayoral veto of legislation and giving the council the authority to add spending to the annual budget; it currently can only cut spending from the mayor’s budget proposal.