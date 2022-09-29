Baltimore details series of aging infrastructure failures that caused E. coli contamination in drinking water over Labor Day weekend

Baltimore’s Department of Public Works on Thursday spelled out the most probable cause of E. coli contamination in West Baltimore’s drinking water over Labor Day weekend: a string of failures of aging infrastructure.

The city’s explanation starts with a sinkhole on North Avenue in early August, which occurred when a 115-year-old stone tunnel became overwhelmed by stormwater and collapsed. After the city had to complete another emergency water system repair on Kirk Avenue, the source of West Baltimore’s drinking water changed to Lake Ashburton.

Advertisement

But there was also a sinkhole at the toe of the dam at Lake Ashburton in February, due to a leaking water main. The city made the decision to shut off that main, which had been installed in 1925.

The combination of all those factors meant that chlorination levels in the water were reduced, leading up to the discovery of positive E. coli results in West Baltimore.

Advertisement

The Department first learned that one of its drinking water sampling sites — Baltimore City Fire station Engine No. 8 in Harlem Park — had tested positive for E. coli at about 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3.

But the sample site had to be retested to confirm the accuracy of the result. The Department received a second positive result at 9 a.m. on Sept. 4. By that afternoon, two sampling sites upstream and downstream of Engine No. 8 had tested positive as well.

But to the public, the crisis didn’t come to light until the morning of Sept. 5, when the Department’s Twitter account shared that the three sites in the city had tested positive for E. coli.

The messages stated that “residents may want to consider boiling any water used from faucets,” but failed to specify where. It would be hours before an official boil water advisory, accompanied by a map of the affected area, was released.

A required boil advisory covered a swath of West Baltimore, and a precautionary advisory stretched down into Baltimore County. But no sites beyond the original three ever tested positive for E. coli.

After those three sites tested negative for E. coli repeatedly, the boil water advisory was lifted in its entirety. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced a 25% discount on the next round of water bills citywide.

This article will be updated.