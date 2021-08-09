Baltimore’s Congressional delegation asks U.S. Attorney General for more crime-fighting resources

The police department helps staff federal agencies such as the ATF, FBI and DEA by detailing “task force officers” to work with federal agents. Federal investigators, working with local authorities, have taken down some of the biggest gangs and closed some of the highest-profile cases. A recent ATF case led to the indictment of members of the Triple-C gang, who are alleged to have been involved in 18 murders and nearly 30 additional non-fatal shootings.