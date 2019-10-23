Given that family and politics were so intertwined in his life, it was fitting that the funeral of former Mayor Thomas D’Alesandro III on Wednesday morning brought both strands together in the pews of St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Baltimore.
Calling him “my confidante, my mentor, my brother," U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi eulogized her oldest brother, who followed their father, a one-time congressman and mayor himself, into what was the family business.
D’Alesandro, known as “Young Tommy” to distinguish him from his father, died Sunday at his North Baltimore home from complications from a stroke.
“He loved America, and was an avid student of American history,” Pelosi said, addressing a crowd that included several of her brother’s successors, including Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, as well as those who aspire to do so, such as City Council President Brandon Scott.
D’Alesandro knew the “sacrifices people made to make America great," said Pelosi, who is currently locked in a battle with President Donald Trump, who has vowed to “Make America Great Again” and against whom she has started an impeachment inquiry.
Much of the city’s political elite were among the crowd of a couple hundred people at the Mount Vernon church: former mayors, senators and congressional representatives past and present. D’Alesandro’s large family, including his wife of 67 years, Marge, and their four sons and daughter and grandchildren filled several pews and listened as speakers hailed him for his devotion to civil rights and education.
D’Alesandro had served during a particularly tumultuous period in the city, from 1967 to 1971, which included the riots that followed the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
The Rev. William J. Watters called him D’Alesandro a champion of “the civil rights of African Americans in this city of Baltimore."
“You modeled respect," he said, “for all people.”