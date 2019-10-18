Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said Cummings was who she looked to for political guidance on many difficult occasions because of his deep wisdom, and the first person she called after deciding to charge six officers in Gray’s arrest because of her trust in him. She last reached out to him Wednesday, in a text message, to tell him she planned to name an award after him — the “Elijah Cummings Spirit and Purpose Award” — at her office’s next Winter Solstice event in December.