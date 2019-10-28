Less than two weeks after the death of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, the Baltimore City Council is set to consider legislation naming a Baltimore courthouse in his honor.
A bill proposing to call the Courthouse East building the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse is scheduled to be introduced Monday at the council’s meeting.
“The Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse will stand in perpetuity as a monument to the congressman’s service to the common man, the rule of law in our society and his commitment to economic justice for all,” a draft of the legislation says.
Courthouse East is on the east side of North Calvert Street, across from a separate judiciary building named for Clarence M. Mitchell Jr. in 1985. Both buildings house the Circuit Court for Baltimore, which handles criminal cases and major civil cases, including divorce and matters of child custody and child support.
Mitchell led the NAACP’s Washington office and was an adviser to U.S. President Lyndon Johnson during the civil rights movement in the 1960s.
The legislation notes Mitchell was also the brother of U.S. Rep. Parren Mitchell, Maryland’s first black representative in Congress, who represented the state’s 7th district.
“As Congressman Cummings would later hold this same seat for 23 years until his transition, it is fitting to rename the Courthouse East building in his honor,” the legislation says.
Democratic Council President Brandon Scott is introducing the bill at the request of Democratic Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young. The day after Cummings died, Young pledged to name the courthouse in his honor as soon as possible.