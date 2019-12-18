Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton Howard on Wednesday announced the additional criminal charge of perjury against former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, alleging she broke the law by failing to disclose her “Healthy Holly” children’s book business on financial disclosure forms during her time as a state senator.
The charges, filed in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, allege Pugh did disclose other business ties, but did not disclose her interest in Healthy Holly LLC.
“Transparency from our elected officials is an essential aspect of protecting Maryland residents from corruption and political malfeasance,” Howard said in a statement. “Our office is committed to ensuring that those who abuse positions of trust in our state and local governments are held accountable by the state of Maryland.”
Steven Silverman, Pugh’s attorney, declined to comment on Wednesday.
Pugh, a Democrat, was in the state Senate from 2007 to 2016, when she became mayor. She represented the 40th District in the Senate, which includes West and Southwest Baltimore, as well as parts of Hampden and Mount Vernon.
After The Baltimore Sun reported in March that Pugh did not disclose her $500,000 business relationship with the University of Maryland Medical System, where she was on its board of directors, the mayor amended seven years of reports filed with the state ethics commission.
She resigned as mayor in May.
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan asked the state prosecutor’s office in early April to investigate the book purchases outlined by The Sun, calling what the newspaper uncovered — particularly Pugh’s book sales to the hospital network — “deeply disturbing.”
Silverman said at the time that Pugh would cooperate with the state prosecutor’s investigation "to the fullest extent possible.”
The charge follows Pugh’s federal indictment and subsequent guilty plea last month on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States government, and two counts of tax evasion. She is set to be sentenced on those counts Feb. 27, and federal prosecutors have said the suggested sentence is around five years in prison.
In reading a statement of facts in federal court last month, prosecutors noted that Pugh had not disclosed her financial interests while in the General Assembly, as required by Maryland law.
Democratic Sen. Bill Ferguson of Baltimore, the incoming Senate president, said the latest charge represents “another chapter in a very, very sad story of what happens when the focus on the people who sent us [to Annapolis] gets lost.”
“I’m sure we’ll learn more as the case unfolds, but it should be a lesson to all public servants to focus on what matters most, and that’s serving the people,” he said. “Disclosure matters.”
Sun reporter Pamela Wood contributed to this article.
