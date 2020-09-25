Charge dropped against campaign volunteer who hit Brandon Scott during mayoral race

A misdemeanor assault charge has been dismissed against the volunteer of a rival campaign who punched City Council President Brandon Scott outside a mayoral forum last February.
The volunteer, Michael Terrance Moore, 36, of Perry Hall, filed his own charge of assault against Scott two weeks later. That charge against has been dismissed, too. Both cases were thrown out last week by an outside prosecutor brought in to review the case.
Moore’s attorney did not return a message Friday. A spokeswoman for Scott directed questions to his attorney. His attorney declined to comment.
The dueling assault charges stemmed from a momentary encounter outside the mayoral forum. Video obtained by The Baltimore Sun shows Moore shove Scott and punch him in the face. Scott wasn’t injured.
The City Council president filed a restraining order against Moore, who has made comments on social media that Scott’s staff considered threatening. On Feb. 7, police charged Moore with second-degree assault.
Eleven days later, Moore filed an assault charge against Scott over the encounter. He brought the charge himself, meaning police did not substantiate his allegation. Moore said Scott pushed him as he passed by.
Scott has said he was trying to walk around the man before Moore punched him in the face.
Moore was volunteering for Sheila Dixon’s mayor campaign outside the entrance of the Reginald F. Lewis Museum downtown. Dixon dismissed Moore from her campaign immediately after the incident.