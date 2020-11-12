All Maryland criminal and civil trials suspended until at least January, 2021, state’s top judge rules

The Maryland Court of Appeals announced Thursday that all criminal and civil trials - except those in which a jury has already been seated - will be suspended until at least January, although some court functions will continue to operate on a limited basis.
Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera issued the order as the state and nation continue wrestling with a surge in coronavirus cases. Maryland’s courts shut down on March 16 and operated in a very limited fashion until Oct. 5, when Barbera allowed jury trials to resume.
Thursday’s order, titled, “Re-imposing the Statewide Suspension of Jury Trials,” does allow for the continuation of grand juries that are already in session, and said grand juries may continue to operate “at the discretion of the administrative judge,” in each jurisdiction.
This story will be updated.