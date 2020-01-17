Council president may be the second highest elected position in Baltimore, but the race for comptroller, a citywide office that handles audits and has a seat on the Board of Estimates that oversees city spending, has proven to be a higher dollar contest. Incumbent Comptroller Joan Pratt, who has held the position since 1995, has $365,463 on hand, finance reports show. Challenger Bill Henry, a councilman from the 4th District, has $104,551.