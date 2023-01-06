Baltimore Councilman Zeke Cohen explores bid for City Council president

Baltimore Councilman Zeke Cohen has formed an exploratory committee to consider a run for City Council president in 2024.

Cohen announced the formation of the committee Wednesday night at a private event in Little Italy. He reiterated his interest in the job Thursday on social media.

“I will spend the next few months listening to neighbors,” Cohen said on Twitter. “We will collectively determine how I can best serve Baltimore. We will move together.”

The Democrat has represented the 1st District, which includes Canton, Fells Point and Highlandtown, since 2016. The sophomore councilman’s interest in the council president position has been widely known; he told The Baltimore Sun in 2021 he was unlikely to seek reelection to his council seat.

Last night I launched an exploratory committee to consider running for City Council President in 2024.



Democratic Council President Nick Mosby was elected in 2020 to a four-year term. Nick Mosby did not immediately respond Thursday night when asked whether he would seek reelection.

He and Cohen sparred recently over a ceremonial bill honoring Mosby’s wife, Marilyn Mosby, as she prepared to leave office after losing the Democratic primary for state’s attorney in the city. Cohen was the only member of the council who was present who voted against the legislation, arguing he couldn’t support a bill to honor a sitting elected official. Nick Mosby noted that Cohen supported legislation recognizing former Democratic Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, past Democratic Comptroller Joan Pratt and multiple council members while they were in office.

The city’s ethics board has found Nick Mosby violated city ethics law and sought to fine him in connection with a legal defense fund set up during a federal investigation of Marilyn Mosby’s finances. He has said that finding is incorrect; a judge will hold a hearing Tuesday on the matter. Following federal prosecutors’ probe, they charged Marilyn Mosby with perjury and making false statements. Nick Mosby was not charged with any crimes.