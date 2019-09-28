Advertisement

Costello ends weeks of speculation, says he’ll seek reelection for current Baltimore City Council seat

Luke Broadwater
By
Baltimore Sun |
Sep 28, 2019 | 6:00 PM
Councilman Eric T. Costello is all smiles after the City Council voted on bills involving a Port Covington project in September 2016.
Ending weeks of speculation, Baltimore City Councilman Eric T. Costello says he will seek reelection to his District 11 seat.

Costello, 38, who has been on the council since 2014, was set to make the announcement Saturday at the Little Havana restaurant.

In an interview with The Baltimore Sun, Costello said some supporters had encouraged him to run for City Council president, but he said he believes he needs more experience before seeking higher office.

“I’ve had a number of people approach me for other higher offices. My view on it is that in order to be effective in these positions you need to have experience,” Costello said. “I feel that I still need to gain more experience in what I’m doing. I still have a lot of things I want to accomplish in the 11th.”

The 11th District includes downtown Baltimore, South Baltimore and parts of West Baltimore. It’s home to the Inner Harbor, Camden Yards, Port Covington, Lexington Market and the University of Baltimore.

“There’s a number of development projects I want to see through, in downtown, in Upton,” Costello said. “There’s a number of neighborhoods where I’d like to see the trajectory turn: Upton, Druid Heights, Seton Hill, Downtown’s Westside, Market Center around Lexington Market. I’ve got my work cut out for me.”

No other candidate has filed to run for the District 11 council seat.

Only one candidate has announced a run for City Council president: Councilman Leon F. Pinkett III, who represents West Baltimore’s 7th District.

