Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott moving quickly on deal for BGE to take over conduit maintenance

A proposed agreement for Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. to maintain the city’s underground conduit system is moving quickly and could be put to Baltimore’s spending board for consideration in the next month, city officials said Wednesday.

The details of the agreement, which have yet to be publicly released and which officials say are still being negotiated, call for BGE to take over maintenance of the 700-mile terra cotta pipe system that runs beneath the city and contains telephone, electric and fiber-optic cables in exchange for BGE no longer paying to rent space in the system. BGE is the largest user to the system, which dates back to 1898, and currently occupies 76% of the conduit.

Currently, Baltimore pays to maintain the system and leases space inside to various utility companies. Other users include cable company Comcast.

Baltimore Solicitor Ebony Thompson said Wednesday the proposal will be before the Board of Estimates at its next meeting on Feb. 15. Mayor Brandon Scott, whose administration has proposed the deal, sits on the five-member board and controls two additional seats, including Thompson’s, making it a foregone conclusion that the measure will ultimately be approved.

The push to adjust the city’s maintenance of the conduit comes on the heels of the passage of a charter amendment barring the sale or lease of the conduit system. Voters approved the measure in November, along with 11 other questions that were on the ballot. Baltimore voters have rejected only one ballot question in the past two decades.

Scott said Wednesday that the agreement under consideration is neither a lease nor a sale. Asked if he believes a maintenance agreement would violate the spirit of the charter amendment, he reiterated that he is neither leasing nor selling the system.

“We’re going to operate under the law,” he said.

The existence of a proposed deal was first reported by The Baltimore Brew.

Public conversations about alternatives for the conduit system began last year just ahead of the passage of the charter amendment arguing the cost of maintaining the system has ballooned beyond revenue that it generates. City officials said Baltimore is losing $7 million annually on the system.

Scott’s administration proposed hiring a consultant to explore the “best and highest use” of the system. Comptroller Bill Henry and Council President Nick Mosby, the two members of the Board of Estimates not appointed by the mayor, blocked consideration of the $50,000 contract until after the election to allow voters to weigh in on the amendment.

The pair also cast votes against the deal with FMI Capital Investors and cited concerns about a provision of the contract that would give the company a percentage of any deal it potentially brokered for the system.

Henry, who was briefed on the agreement, said Wednesday he needs to see “compelling evidence” that the proposed deal with BGE would be “sufficient to cover the capital and operating needs of the conduit.”

“It would be a mistake to make a long-term commitment to anything less, without including some expectation of eventually escalating BGE’s contribution to the point where it meets our actual needs,” he said.

Henry said he will ask city auditors to investigate whether the proposed deal would provide “comparable transparency and accountability” to the current system of handling maintenance in-house.

Former Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, who spearheaded the push for the charter amendment when he served as council president, protested the Scott administration’s efforts to explore alternatives for the conduit system last year, arguing it would jeopardize efforts to install public broadband in the city.

Scott said Wednesday he remains committed to working toward broadband in Baltimore. Asked if the proposed agreement would make accommodations for the city to use the conduit system for broadband, Scott said he was not at liberty to discuss the agreement as negotiations continue.

“Anything I do is in the best interest of the residents,” he said.

In 2021, Scott allocated $6 million in American Rescue Plan funds to run fiber to 23 recreation centers and create 100 community Wi-Fi hot spots in hope of expanding publicly available internet access in the city.

City spokesman Jack French said this week that site surveys of the recreation centers have been completed, and the second phase of the project, including installation of fiber, will begin this month.