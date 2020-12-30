Baltimore Democrats choose Marlon Amprey to succeed Nick Mosby in House of Delegates

After a marathon meeting Tuesday night, Democratic leaders in Baltimore selected attorney and former educator Marlon Amprey to succeed Nick Mosby in the Maryland House of Delegates.
The Baltimore City Democratic State Central Committee convened around 6 p.m. to choose a candidate for a House seat in the state’s 40th Legislative District, which encompasses neighborhoods in West and Southwest Baltimore and was vacated earlier this month when Mosby was sworn in as Baltimore City Council president.
Fifteen candidates had applied to fill the void, but by nightfall one had withdrawn her name and 14 remained: Janet Allen, Marlon Amprey, Joshua Harris, Derrick Johnson, Bill Marker, Nancy McCormick, John Moser, Gary Norman, Crystal Jackson Parker, Brian Sims, China Boak Terrell, Westley West, Kathryn Shulman and Sueann Yang. Myriam Ralston withdrew her name before the meeting.
Only the seven voting members of the central committee who live in the 40th District interviewed the candidates over Zoom. The panel included Parker, Sherelle Witherspoon, Ben Smith, Monica Cooper and City Council members James Torrence, John Bullock and Phylicia Porter.
After a brief closed-door discussion between the panelists, the race came down to two candidates; Amphrey narrowly emerged as the selection. Four panelists voted for him, while three cast ballots for Joshua Harris. They announced their votes around 10 p.m.
“I’m here this evening because I care deeply about this district,” Amprey said during his introduction, before describing his deep connection to the district three generations of his family have called home. “I want to continue that legacy.”
After allowing each candidate an opportunity to introduce themselves, panelists asked the same series of question to each candidate.
They asked about legislative experience and work in the community. Candidates were prompted to explain their plans if elected, including how to address the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, constituent services, work with others representing the district in Annapolis — Dels. Frank Conaway Jr. and Melissa Wells and Sen. Antonio Hayes (all Democrats) — and what committee they’d like to serve on.
As for the coronavirus, many candidates focused on future. They discussed challenges of unrolling the vaccine equally, of supporting businesses shuttered by the restrictions imposed to curb the virus spread and of addressing the health disparities the disease laid bare.
Amprey said the pandemic was especially personal to him, having lost his grandmother to complications from the coronavirus. She was in a nursing home. As such, he said the priority must remain to inoculate the most vulnerable people against the virus.
Noting the effects of the pandemic were likely to persist, Amprey said he wanted to support homeowners and renters.
The same panel that questioned the candidates went into a closed session to discuss the interviews and publicly voted on their choice afterward.
Having picked Amprey, the central committee will send its selection to the desk of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who has final say over the appointment.
Amprey attended University of Maryland, where he studied government and politics. He went on to earn an education degree from George Mason University, a master’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and a law degree from the university’s Carey Law School, according to his LinkedIn profile. He’s an associate at the law firm Cole Schotz P.C.
He pledged to approach constituent services like he has while being a teacher and, now, a lawyer. He said accessibility is the key.
Amprey concluded his remarks by explaining why he believed he was the best candidate. He pointed to his diverse skill set, a foundation that has given him an understanding lawmaking, the economy and education.
“I know what we need for our students...” Amprey said. “I know what we need to make our economic system more equitable.”