Confirmation hearing for Baltimore police commissioner nominee Richard Worley postponed

A confirmation hearing to consider the nomination of Baltimore’s Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley has been postponed.

The hearing, which was initially set for Aug. 15 before the council’s Rules and Legislative Oversight committee, was canceled as of Friday, according to the calendar for Baltimore City Council’s meetings. The hearing will be rescheduled for a later date, the calendar states, but no future date has been posted.

The Rules and Legislative Oversight committee is chaired by Democratic Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer. In a joint statement, Schleifer and Mayor Brandon Scott said the confirmation hearing for Worley would be rescheduled “in order to ensure the voices of Baltimore’s residents are front and center.”

“The decision has been made to postpone Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley’s confirmation hearing until after all of the planned community engagement meetings have taken place,” the statement said. “We know that these meetings will provide Baltimoreans with the same insight we have already been fortunate to having into Acting Commissioner Worley’s vision, leadership and deep appreciation for the communities he will serve.”

No rescheduled date was included in the release. Worley’s schedule of community engagement meetings runs through Aug. 29.

Scott and Schleifer’s statement said they looked forward to advancing Worley’s confirmation “once those meetings are complete.”

Council President Nick Mosby did not respond to a request for comment on Friday. Lindsey Eldridge, a spokeswoman for Baltimore Police, directed a reporter to City Council for scheduling questions.

Scott, a Democrat, announced Worley’s selection in June amid mounting questions from the City Council about whether then-Commissioner Michael Harrison planned to finish his contract, which expires in March. Just days after the council questioned Harrison about his tenure during a budget hearing, Scott hastily called a news conference to announce that Worley would succeed him.

A Pigtown native and a 25-year member of the force, Worley served as Northeast District commander during Scott’s time on the City Council and impressed the mayor with his communication with officers and residents. He began his career as an officer in the Western District, eventually rising through the ranks to become deputy commissioner of operations. During a major shake-up in the department in 2021, Worley, then a colonel, moved from chief of patrol to head of its Criminal Investigations Division.

Worley will embark next week on a series of community meetings which will include stops in Northwest, Central, South and East Baltimore, as well as one virtual and two telephone town halls. The first of the meetings, a telephone town hall for seniors, is slated for Tuesday. The meetings will continue through the end of the month, after Worley’s hearing was initially scheduled to be held.

Following the formal introduction of Worley’s nomination in July, a clock began ticking for the council’s consideration in accordance with the city’s charter. The body must take a vote on Worley’s nomination within three meetings — by Oct. 2. If no vote is taken, Worley’s nomination would automatically be approved.

Worley has been serving as acting commissioner since June, a period that has been tumultuous for the department. The annual Brooklyn Day homecoming festival in South Baltimore on July 2 devolved into a mass shooting that left two dead and 28 injured. Worley appeared before the council’s Public Safety and Government Operations committee weeks later where he acknowledge the failure of police to learn of the event in advance and further admitted responsibility for failing to mobilize additional resources once the party was discovered.

Police leaders are conducting an after action review of their actions surrounding the Brooklyn Day shooting. A report on the review was slated to be completed 30-45 days after the shooting. The city passed the 30-day mark this week. Scott said during a news conference Wednesday that he had not yet seen the report, but would make it public as soon as it is delivered.

A second council hearing on the Brooklyn Day shooting is currently scheduled for Sept. 13.

Reporter Darcy Costello contributed to this article.