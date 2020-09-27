Use CARES Act to give $5,000 bonuses to DPW workers, Baltimore City Council members tell mayor

The funding for the proposed bonus would come in the millions of dollars allocated to Baltimore via the CARES Act, a federal initiative to give money to state, local and tribal governments during the COVID-19 outbreak. The law requires money be used for expenditures made necessary by the public health emergency, according to the website for the U.S. Treasury. In Baltimore, some has gone to provide hotel rooms for people displaced by the closing of the city’s homeless shelters. Still more money has gone to support small businesses and prevent evictions.