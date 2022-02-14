Baltimore Board of Estimates set to vote Wednesday on $160,000 settlement for former city police officer

The Baltimore City Board of Estimates is set to vote Wednesday on a $160,000 settlement for a former city police officer.
City Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming found in July 2019 that the unit misspent more than $30,000 in 2016 to salvage a damaged boat in the Inner Harbor. Officer Jeffry E. Taylor, who had previously been assigned to the Baltimore Police Department’s marine unit, reported to the inspector general that the unit was wasting funds and putting officers’ safety and city property at risk.
Taylor alleges that he was retaliated against for expressing his concerns and wrongly removed from the unit, and filed a lawsuit against the department in U.S. District Court in December 2018.
According to the Board of Estimates agenda, Taylor has agreed to dismiss his lawsuit if the settlement is approved.
“In order to resolve this case, avoiding the expense, time, and uncertainties of further protracted litigation and the potential for an excess judgment, and resulting liability for Plaintiff’s attorneys’ fees and expenses, BPD and the City agreed to offer Plaintiff a settlement payment of $160,000.00, for complete settlement of the case,” the agenda said.
Taylor, who had been assigned to the marine unit since 2015, alleges that the unit’s supervising officer, Sgt. Kurt Roepcke, ordered officers to salvage a boat identified as the Danger Zone after a resident at the Tidewater Village Apartments complained about the boat being an eyesore. The complaint alleges that the resident was an acquaintance of then-Col. Melissa Hyatt, who has since been appointed the chief of Baltimore County Police. She was not named as a defendant.
Taylor told Roepcke that the department shouldn’t get involved in a salvage operation and suggested they call a salvage company to remove the boat, the complaint said. Taylor also said that the boat wasn’t illegally anchored.
Despite Taylor’s concerns, the complaint said, the unit continued with the salvage, which ultimately damaged the boat by “impaling it on a piling, causing oil, gas, and/or other dangerous liquids to contaminate the Baltimore harbor.”
