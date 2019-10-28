The Baltimore City Council will conduct its public business at the War Memorial building on Gay Street on Monday amid electrical issues at City Hall.
Elevators in City Hall weren’t working, making council chambers and other parts of the building inaccessible to people with disabilities, said Stefanie Mavronis, a spokeswoman for council President Brandon Scott.
Affected events include the council’s weekly luncheon at noon, a judiciary committee meeting at 2 p.m. and the full council’s regular meeting at 5 p.m.
The judiciary committee is scheduled to consider a controversial proposal to ban retailers from providing plastic bags and requiring them to charge a fee for other types of bags. The measure is also on the agenda for preliminary approval at the full council meeting.
The council is also expected to advance what Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke called a “radical” set of reforms to the city’s water billing system, including income-based water rate discounts and creation of an independent dispute resolution office to help residents who receive erroneous bills.
Scott, on behalf of Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, is also expected to introduce legislation to rename Baltimore’s Courthouse East on Calvert Street for Rep. Elijah Cummings, who died Oct. 17.