Baltimore spending board requested to OK $140,000 settlement to Hampden couple for sewage backups

The city has long faced a barrage of sewage-related overflow issues. In 2002, Baltimore entered into a consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Department of Justice, and Maryland Department of the Environment to address overflows from the city’s sanitary sewer system. In 2017, Baltimore entered into a modified consent decree after reporting the completion of only half of the repairs required by the original deadline of Jan. 1, 2016.