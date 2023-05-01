Baltimore mayor ousts chief of staff, communications director; Shakeup is second in a year for positions

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has ousted two top officials in his executive team, according to a City Hall official with knowledge of the matter.

Chief of Staff Chezia Cager and spokesman Cirilo Manego have been asked to leave their positions, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the departures had not yet been announced.

Advertisement

Manego will be assigned to an unspecified job outside the mayor’s office, the person said, while Cager has been asked to accept an alternative position, as well.

Jessica Dortch, the remaining member of the city’s communications team, said Monday the office had no comment.

Advertisement

Neither Cager nor Manego responded Monday to requests for comment.

The staffing shake-up is the latest in the Democratic mayor’s office, which has seen high turnover since Scott took office in December 2020.

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Both the now-vacant posts have been held by new people in the last year alone. Scott’s last chief of staff, Michael Huber, left in September for a position outside city government. Scott’s previous communications director, Monica Lewis, was asked to leave Scott’s office in January. She now works for Council President Nick Mosby, also a Democrat.

Several more high-level departures preceded those. Communications Director Cal Harris left in February 2022 for a position in St. Louis. Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Sunny Schnitzer also left that month, as did Daniel Ramos, the city’s deputy city administrator. Ramos’ replacement, Chichi Nyagah-Nash, left in June after five months in the position.

Ted Carter, the city’s deputy mayor for community and economic development, departed in August amid pressure from the administration and following a multiday suspension after a complaint was filed against him. City officials wouldn’t say what the complaint was about.

City Administrator Chris Shorter, the first to ever hold the newly created administrator position, left the city in December for a new post in Prince William County, Virginia, while Fire Chief Niles Ford also resigned that month.

In an interview ahead of his departure, Shorter maintained the Scott administration didn’t have a turnover problem. The top jobs in the city are tough, he said, and officials know how tough they are when they take them.

“No one is leaving the mayor’s office and pushing negative stories or saying they’re suing the city or anything of that sort,” he said. “This is a natural course. Urban cores, big cities have change, and this is no different.”

Advertisement

The latest high-profile exits come as campaign season gets underway for the first-term mayor. Scott has made his interest in a second, four-year term clear, although he has not made a formal announcement. No candidates have filed yet with the state to run in 2024 for the Democratic nomination.