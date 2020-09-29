Convicted former delegate Cheryl Glenn reports to Connecticut prison made famous by ‘Orange is the New Black’ on Netflix

Former Del. Cheryl Glenn has reported to prison and is serving her sentence on a bribery conviction at the low-security federal prison in Danbury, Conn.
Glenn, 69, was sentenced in July to two years in federal prison for accepting thousands of dollars in bribes, in what a judge called “a deliberate scheme to take advantage of her political power.”
Danbury holds about 830 inmates and is best known as the setting for the memoir and TV show “Orange is the New Black.” It is also where “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice served a year for bankruptcy fraud.
The facility currently lists two active inmate COVID-19 cases.
A Baltimore businessman caught paying some of the bribes to Glenn was sentenced to 18 months earlier this month.
Glenn acknowledged in a January plea agreement that she asked for and received bribes to carry out political favors related to the industry she helped build.
“Cheryl Glenn solicited and accepted more than $33,000 in bribes in exchange for official actions instead of doing her duty and putting the interests of the public above her own,” U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur said in a statement. “We expect our elected officials to serve the public, not to use their positions of authority to line their own pockets.”