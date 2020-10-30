Scott proposes putting ‘citizen advocate’ on Baltimore spending board

The chair of Baltimore’s spending board proposed Friday replacing the city’s public works director on the panel with an elected “citizen advocate.”
The five-member Board of Estimates is led by Democratic City Council President Brandon Scott. Democratic Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young is on the panel, as are two of his appointees, the public works director and the city solicitor. City Comptroller Joan Pratt, also a Democrat, is the fifth member. The board approves all city purchases, contracts and settlements worth more than $25,000.
Scott introduced an amendment Friday to a charter bill, proposing a specific way to redistribute power on the board: replace the DPW head with a citizen advocate as early as November 2024.
“This allows people to have a voice and allows for transparency on the Board of Estimates,” Scott said while introducing the amendment, adding that it would put a public check on the city’s spending authority.
The citizen advocate would be paid a salary, according to a draft of the amendment, and would appoint a deputy to assist with responsibilities.
The person would serve a four-year term, unless removed by the council for “incompetency, misconduct, willful neglect of duty, or felony or misdemeanor in office.” Citizens could also remove the person through a petition with 20% of all registered, active voters signing on or via the inspector general.
If the council approves reconfiguring the board, the plan would likely go before voters in 2022 as a proposed charter amendment.
The committee was meeting Friday morning with plans to discuss the proposal, as well as talk about details of amendments related to establishing a limit of two consecutive, four-year terms for elected positions in city government and changing the size of the council.
Scott, the Democratic nominee for mayor, is running on a platform of making city government more efficient and accountable. Other parts of his New Way Forward platform seek to add a city administrator role — a charter amendment before voters in Tuesday’s election — and review legislation through a more equitable lens.
