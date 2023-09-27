In wake of Brooklyn Day shooting, Baltimore City Council to police: Follow your own rules

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Members of the Baltimore City Council pushed for stronger police protocols as well as enforcement of those measures Wednesday during their third hearing on the city’s deadly Brooklyn Day mass shooting.

The council has been probing the July 2 shooting where two were killed and 28 more injured at the annual festival in south Baltimore. It is likely the largest shooting in Baltimore history and has prompted calls for reform and discipline against police who failed to learn of the event in advance and ask for reinforcements once it grew unwieldy.

Wednesday’s hearing was the second the council’s Public Safety and Government Operations Committee has hosted since the release of a detailed after-action report, compiled by police and other agencies, investigating the city’s preparation and response. The 173-page report found “officer indifference” played a role in police failing to properly flag the growing gathering to commanders or take steps to disperse the crowd before it grew violent.

Councilman Zeke Cohen told police officials Wednesday the city needs to have a clearer protocol in place for how to handle mass gatherings, regardless of the neighborhood where they form. Council members have been critical of police at previous hearings, questioning whether the response to the Brooklyn Day shooting was tempered by the fact that the event was held in an economically disadvantaged neighborhood.

“We’ve got to have a plan for how we’re going to address it,” Cohen said.

Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said there is already such a plan in place, but it wasn’t followed by officers on July 2, he said. Worley said police should have attempted to infiltrate the crowd. Their presence would have likely dissuaded some of those carrying guns from staying, he said.

Michelle Wirzberger, the department’s chief of staff, clarified that while the large event protocol was in place prior to the July 2 shooting, it was not put into writing until afterward.

“If it’s not in black and white, it’s squishy,” she told the council.

The written policy is now being finalized with federal officials who oversee the city’s consent decree, Wirzberger said.

“It is crystal clear,” she said. “What responsibility what folks have at what junctures. How do you use the cease and desist order? How do you escalate, when do you escalate, what does that look like? So there is no mistake next time. So the next time it isn’t squishy.”

Councilwoman Phylicia Porter, whose district includes the Brooklyn Homes community where the shooting unfolded, said the problem is not the policies but the fact that they are not being followed. She pointed to a council hearing held in the wake of a quadruple shooting in Carroll Park in 2021, also during a large gathering. Police said then there were protocols in place for large events, she said.

“This is a clear aspect of not following the rules and lives are being lost,” said Porter, who also represents Carroll Park.

Baltimore Police wrote in their after-action report that shift sergeants and lieutenants working before the July 2 shooting gave “very little consideration” to possible public safety concerns inherent in a crowd of up to 900 people, and failed to share the information quickly. Commanders additionally failed to provide officers with direction on how to intervene in the large crowd or how to immediately request additional resources, which the department insists were available.

Councilman Eric Costello questioned what kind of training the city’s police supervisors are receiving before assuming new positions. Costello said he raised doubts about the experience of the major in the Southern District ahead of the Brooklyn Day shooting. The major has since been reassigned and replaced.

Worley said he’s planning to implement new training requirements for sergeants, lieutenants, captains and majors requiring them to shadow others in the position for at least four weeks, similar to the way officers train. The change will require approval from the consent decree team, he said.

Police have made five arrests in connection with the Brooklyn Day shooting, the most recent of which was announced in mid-September. None of the individuals arrested thus far have been charged with killing 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez or 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi.

The council’s previous hearing on the Brooklyn Day shooting was cut short following emotional testimony from Krystal Gonzalez, the mother Aaliyah Gonzalez. She played a video for the council captured by a bystander as she reacted to the lifeless body of her daughter beneath a white sheet. Chairman Mark Conway recessed the hearing in response to an outpouring of emotion from those in the council chamber.

Wednesday’s hearing included testimony postponed during the previous session including presentations from the Housing Authority of Baltimore City and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement.

Housing authority officials said they have increased the size and scope of their private security force following the Brooklyn Day shooting which occurred on authority property. The authority had begun a pilot program for the security force ahead of the shooting, but Brooklyn Homes was not among the developments that were part of the pilot.

Porter questioned housing authority officials about how they are prioritizing residents of Brooklyn Homes who have requested transfers to other housing following the shooting. City officials said after the incident that at least 86 residents had requested such transfers.

Janet Abrahams, chief executive officer of the authority, said the transfer of one “family member” is complete. The rest of the requests are awaiting a threat assessment by the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s office, she said. The assessment is required for transfers.

“Some residents will be denied, and they will be denied on the basis that they do not meet the criteria set out in our transfer policy,” she said.