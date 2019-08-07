Baltimore council president announces public meetings on his policy agenda

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott will hold eight public meetings and on online forum where residents will be able to share ideas on his agenda for the coming year.
Scott announced plans for a suite of legislation and proposed changes to the city’s charter in a public address at City Hall last week. He suggested lowering the voting age in elections for city offices to 16 and curtailing the power of the mayor, along with ideas to cut crime and create economic opportunities.
“Baltimoreans deserve a government that’s accountable and that works for them,” Scott said in a statement Tuesday. “I’m excited to hear directly from residents about what they most want to see from the City Council moving forward.”
The first meeting will be Thursday at 6:30 pm. The meetings are scheduled to continue through early September.
Scott became council president in May, securing the backing of his colleagues on the all-Democrat council to fill a vacancy created when his predecessor, Democrat Bernard C. “Jack” Young, became mayor. Young replaced Democrat Catherine Pugh, who resigned.
Scott’s policy agenda is designed to frame the council’s work between now and December 2020, when his term ends.
Here are the upcoming meetings:
Thursday: Cherry Hill Elementary, 801 Bridgeview Road.
Aug. 13: Weinberg Y in Waverly, 900 E 33rd St.
Aug. 15: Baltimore City Community College, 2901 Liberty Heights Ave.
Aug. 20: Edgewood Lyndhurst Recreation Center, 835 Allendale St.
Aug. 22: Lillie May Carroll Jackson Charter School, 2200 Sinclair Lane.
Aug. 27: Enoch Pratt Free Library-Southeast Anchor Branch, 3601 Eastern Ave.
Aug. 28: Online forum. Scott’s office said details on how to participate will be announced later.
Aug. 29: Mount Pleasant Church and Ministries, 6000 Radecke Ave.
Sept. 5: Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore, 5700 Park Heights Ave.