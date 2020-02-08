The Baltimore Sun obtained video of City Council President Brandon Scott being punched in the face as he entered a candidates’ forum Wednesday evening.
Scott, who was not injured, said he was punched by Michael T. Moore, a volunteer with the campaign of rival mayoral candidate Sheila Dixon.
The Baltimore Police are investigating the incident, a police spokeswoman said.
The grainy video shows the man also shoving Scott during the brief encounter. Scott has said the punch only grazed his jaw.
Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this article.