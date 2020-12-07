Baltimore Mayor-elect Brandon Scott’s inauguration will look different this year. Here’s how.

Baltimore Mayor-elect Brandon Scott’s inauguration Tuesday will be closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Scott’s office said in a news release Monday.
Scott will take the oath of office to become Baltimore’s 52nd mayor Tuesday at noon in the rotunda on the first floor of Baltimore’s City Hall, the release said Right after the ceremony, he will give short remarks outside of City Hall, according to the release.
The ceremony can be viewed at charmtvbaltimore.com, according to the release.
Scott had self-quarantined recently after being exposed to the coronavirus per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines. Scott came out of quarantine Saturday as expected, according to spokeswoman Stefanie Mavronis.
Scott told The Baltimore Sun Friday that he has been asymptomatic and has tested negative several times, including on Friday.
Scott will also swear in Comptroller-elect Bill Henry Tuesday at 2 p.m., according to a news release from Henry’s office. Attendance for that ceremony will be limited to Henry’s immediate family due to the coronavirus, the release said.
Henry’s ceremony, which will be in City Hall’s Board of Estimates room, according to Henry spokeswoman K.C. Kelleher, will be carried live on Charm TV and Channel 25, according to the release.