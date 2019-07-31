New Baltimore City Council President sets forth ambitious agenda for coming year

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott has released a sweeping list of 26 priorities for the coming year, including more than half a dozen pieces of city legislation and major changes to the way the city is run.
The Democrat will formally announce his plans Wednesday in the council chambers. Previewing the proposals Tuesday with The Baltimore Sun’s editorial board, Scott said they reflect an urgency city residents feel.
“No one has said to me since I was council president, ‘Brandon, we just want you to hold the line for 18 months,’" Scott said. "People don’t think the city has 18 months of line holding left. They want drastic, visionary, transformational change, and that’s what we’re trying to do with this document.”
The agenda takes Scott beyond a focus on crime and policing that established his reputation when he was the chairman of the council’s public safety committee from December 2016 until May. It includes sections on racial equity, education, economic growth and the structure of city government.
Scott has said he is considering running for mayor himself. He also previewed the policy agenda Tuesday for labor leaders at a meeting organized by a political consultant. But in an interview with The Sun, he insisted the document is about what he will seek to do as council president and is not a foundation for a mayoral campaign.
“I don’t see this as a mayoral manifesto at all. It’s not,” Scott said. “This is a legislative priority document.”
Among the council president’s proposals:
» Lowering the voting age to 16 in elections for city officials;
» Reducing the power of the mayor by removing two of his appointees from the city’s spending board and creating the post of city administrator;
» Returning control of the police department to the city from the state;
» Ensuring the city’s public schools get more funding;
» Strengthening ethics oversight, calling the current setup “entirely inadequate;”
» Requiring city agencies to collaborate on a crime fighting strategy.
The rollout of the 30-page policy document will be followed by a month-long roadshow through the city to gain feedback.
Scott, who secured the council presidency in the shake-up that followed Democrat Catherine Pugh’s resignation as mayor in May, said he believes the agenda is achievable by the time the council’s current session ends at the beginning of December 2020. And he said that won’t mean rushing legislation through without careful consideration.
“We were very intentional about setting goals we believe that we can achieve," Scott said. "For me, I don’t like things easy. I’ve never been the person who wanted the easy route.”
Three of the proposals would require changes to the city charter that would have to be finalized by the council, signed by the mayor and submitted to voters by August 2020.
Among them is lowering the voting age to 16 for municipal elections. Takoma Park in Montgomery County became the first city in the country to take that step in 2013 and the idea has attracted some national interest. Scott said young people in Baltimore deserve the right.
“A 16-year-old in Baltimore goes through, has to deal with and has to carry weight that would break most 40-year-olds in this country," he said. "They are well mature enough to make a decision on who they think can lead their city.”
Scott also pledged to build on legislation he sponsored that requires city agencies to study ways in which they might provide services unfairly along racial or economic lines and put money into a fund to combat any inequities. He wants legislation to be analyzed with equity in mind, along with a more traditional fiscal analysis, and said council members and their staff would receive equity training.
“We will have an equity framework in every single thing the city government does," Scott said.
Scott said he wants better coordination around the city’s YouthWorks summer jobs program, which provides minimum-wage placements to about 9,000 young people, and to help people getting out of prison find work.
Also, after the city has chased big investments like Amazon’s proposed second headquarters, Scott said he thinks the way to develop the city’s economy is to focus on small business.
“No big company is going to move to the city and save us," he said.
The announcement of the policy agenda caps Scott’s transition to the presidency.
In June, he shuffled committee assignments, further empowering the freshmen elected in 2016 who tilted the council’s politics leftward. And he has hired several key staff members to augment a team he inherited from his predecessor, Democratic Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young. They include legislative director Caylin Young, who joined Scott’s office from the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland.