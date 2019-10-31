Del. Talmadge Branch said Thursday he is entering the race to succeed the late Elijah Cummings as Maryland’s representative to Congress in the 7th District.
Branch, a Democrat who represents East Baltimore and is the majority whip in the House of Delegates, is the first sitting elected official to join the race. Democratic state Sen. Jill P. Carter of West Baltimore has formed an exploratory committee to consider running.
“I’ve decided I’m going to do it,” Branch said in an interview with The Baltimore Sun. “I met with my committee last night. They agreed I should move forward with it.”
A special primary election for the seat will be Feb. 4, with a special general election on April 28. Candidates must file to run by Nov. 20.
“As House majority whip, I have the ability to bring people together.”
The winner would finish the remainder of Cummings’ term, which ends in January 2021. Any candidate who wants to serve a full, two-year term starting that month would need to run in the regular election cycle, has its primary on April 28, and in the November 2020 general election.
Cummings, who had cancer, died Oct. 17.
The district includes part of the city of Baltimore, as well as portions of the counties of Baltimore and Howard.
Branch was a special assistant to former U.S. Rep. Parren J. Mitchell when he represented the 7th District in the 1980s.
“I was a protege of his,” Branch said. “As House majority whip, I have the ability to bring people together. That makes me feel I am very qualified to do this. I know how to deliver and make sure funds go back to the community. I understand how the government truly works. I’m uniquely qualified to do this.”
Carter on Monday announced her exploratory committee.
“The work that Congressman Elijah Cummings dedicated his life to must continue,” Carter said in a statement. “ ... I was honored that Elijah called me the ‘People’s Champion.’"
Many potential candidates are waiting to see if Cummings’ widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, wants to succeed her husband.
In 2017, Rockeymoore Cummings announced she would seek the Democratic nomination for governor to challenge Hogan the next year. She dropped out in early 2018 when her husband was hospitalized in the latest in a string of health setbacks.
Rockeymoore Cummings — who was elected chairwoman of the state Democratic Party in December 2018 — has not said whether she will run for her husband’s seat.
Several state lawmakers say they are weighing a run. They have the advantage of being able to run for Congress without sacrificing their seats in the General Assembly, which are not up for election until 2022. They include: Democratic Del. Vanessa Atterbeary of Howard County, Democratic state senators Cory McCray and Antonio Hayes of Baltimore; Baltimore Del. Keith Haynes and Baltimore County delegates Charles Sydnor and Jay Jalisi.
Dr. Mark Gosnell, a pulmonologist with MedStar Health, has announced that he is running as a Democrat for the seat.
On the Republican side, Liz Matory has announced that she intends to run for the seat. She tried unsuccessfully last year to unseat Democratic Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger in the 2nd District.